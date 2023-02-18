Submit a Tip
4 hurt in shooting outside Loris, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Police are investigating after four people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of 3450 S.C. 9 Business, located just outside Loris. An online search matches the address to the Squirrels Nest Bar and Grill.

At around noon Saturday, the HCPD said the investigation “remains active and ongoing.”

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

