Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff’s Office: Dillon man crashes car attempting to elude deputies

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon man is in the hospital after attempting to elude deputies in a traffic stop Thursday evening.

Marion County Sheriff’s Department said around 4:45 p.m. deputies were driving westbound on Highway 76 just outside Nichols when they spotted a driver not wearing his seatbelt. When the deputy turned his car around and initiated his sirens and lights the driver began to speed away to elude the deputy.

The driver made a left turn onto Pee Dee Island Road at a high speed, losing control and crashing.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

MCSO said there will be charges in the coming days.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Schools
Horry County Schools elementary student unknowingly brings gun to school
Paul James McNeill,
Missing 75-year-old man found dead, Horry County police say
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes South Carolina Senate
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Paul James McNeill,
Horry County police search for missing, endangered 75-year-old man

Latest News

.
Police investigating Robeson County bank robbery
Truist Bank Robbery
Police investigating Robeson County bank robbery
The jury saw a third interview between investigators and Alex Murdaugh during Wednesday's...
BLOG: Day 19: Jury hears crime scene reconstruction evidence
Marquis Brown
Bond revoked for N.C. man charged in deadly Horry County shooting