Sheriff’s Office: Dillon man crashes car attempting to elude deputies

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon man is in the hospital after attempting to elude deputies in a traffic stop Thursday evening.

Marion County Sheriff’s Department said around 4:45 p.m. deputies were driving westbound on Highway 76 just outside Nichols when they spotted a driver not wearing his seatbelt. When the deputy turned his car around and initiated his sirens and lights the driver began to speed away to elude the deputy.

The driver made a left turn onto Pee Dee Island Road at a high speed, losing control and crashing.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

MCSO said there will be charges in the coming days.

