Preliminary hearing scheduled for 18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway police officer

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The case of a teenager accused of firing several shots at a Conway police officer is expected to be back in a courtroom on Friday morning.

A preliminary hearing for 18-year-old Tywrell Alston is scheduled to be held at the Horry County Courthouse.

During the hearing, attorneys are expected to call witnesses and outline evidence in the case. A judge will then determine if there is probable cause to proceed with a trial.

Investigators said on Dec. 29, 2022, Alston opened fire at a Conway police officer.

It was revealed during a bond hearing that Alston was driving through Conway when he saw police and sped up. One officer turned on the blue lights in order to stop Alston for speeding, but Alston didn’t stop and led officers on a high-speed chase through the southern end of Conway, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

The solicitor said Alston pulled into his mother’s house and started firing at officers.

The officer fired back and hit Alston. The suspect was taken to the hospital. Alston was released in January and booked into jail.

Alston faces a number of charges including attempted murder and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

The officer was not hurt but has been placed on paid administrative leave as the State Law Enforcement Division investigates the shooting.

