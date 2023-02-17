Submit a Tip
Police: Store employee shoots suspect during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery in the area of The Market Common.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened on at a store on the 900 block of Hackler Street.

Officials added that a store employee shot the suspect during the incident. The suspect is being treated for injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the area is secure, police said.

