Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru in Mississippi

Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction.(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Gulfport police said they arrested a Burger King employee after he shot a customer in the drive-thru lane.

Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith on Thursday and charged him with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction.

Police say around 8 p.m., officers were assisting a stranded driver when they were flagged down and told there was a fight happening around the corner at Burger King.

As they approached, officers said they heard two gunshots and saw Smith on top of the victim.

Detectives say they learned Smith and the victim got into an argument via the intercom speaker in the drive-thru. Smith, an employee, exited the business through the back door. The victim exited his vehicle, and a fight ensued.

Police say Smith retrieved a firearm and two shots were fired. One of the bullets hit the victim and another bullet hit Smith’s own hand.

Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The victim was reportedly in stable condition.

After receiving treatment, Smith was transported to the Gulfport Police Department where it was discovered he was a convicted felon. He was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of a $300,000 bond set by a judge.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul James McNeill,
Missing 75-year-old man found dead, Horry County police say
Tyler Doyle
Day 21: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits 3-week mark; N.C. Marine Patrol helps in search
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes South Carolina Senate
Crash on Hwy 31
Woman killed, 2 hurt after in wrong-way crash on Highway 31
Tyre Carter
Report: Man slashed victim multiple times after argument in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
US officials: Search for remnants of China balloon ends
Man allegedly sold stolen Porsche vehicles in Florence County, SLED says
Warrants: S.C. man sold stolen Porsches in Florence County
In addition to second-degree murder, the officers also have been charged with aggravated...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
Telemundo Myrtle Beach para la semana del 13 de Febrero de 2023
Telemundo Myrtle Beach para la semana del 13 de Febrero de 2023