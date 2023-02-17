Submit a Tip
NCDOT: Bridge over I-95 in Lumberton to be demolished, replaced

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A bridge over Interstate 95 in Robeson County is set to be demolished and replaced, according to officials.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Friday that the bridge located on Carthage Road at Exit 19 is scheduled to close at around 1 p.m. on Feb. 23. NCDOT also explained that the new Carthage Road Bridge will be “taller, longer and wider.”

Once the bridge closes, officials said drivers will be able to get on and off at the exit but won’t be able to cross over the interstate until a new bridge is built and opened by Fall 2024. The NCDOT added that a detour in the area will “rely on the service roads on either side of I-95, directing traffic to use Exit 20 in order to cross over the highway.”

The contractor will also need to temporarily close the on and off ramps closer to the road’s re-opening to build new roundabouts.

The agency said it’s the first of several bridges that will need to be replaced as part of a widening project on I-95 between Exit 13 and just north of mile marker 21. The $432 million project is expected to be completed by 2026.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

