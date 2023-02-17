Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

NASA: Fireball seen in south Texas, meteorites hit the ground

According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into...
According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into small fragments before hitting the ground.(National Weather Service)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCALLEN, Texas (Gray News) – NASA experts believe a meteoroid was seen above south Texas on Wednesday evening, based on preliminary reports of atmospheric fireballs from several sources.

NASA wrote in a summary, experts believe the meteoroid while floating through space was originally about two feet in diameter and weighed about 1,000 pounds before most of it burned up in the atmosphere.

“Radar and other data indicate that meteorites did reach the ground from this event,” NASA said.

A meteorite is a solid piece of debris from an object that originates in outer space and passes through the atmosphere to reach the surface of a planet.

According to NASA, meteorites tend to hit Earth’s atmosphere at high speeds but break into small fragments before hitting the ground.

They cool quickly and are not generally a risk to the public.

The Smithsonian Institution and other scientific and academic institutions around the United States collect meteorites found across the country.

NASA said the samples enhance our understanding of the origin and evolution of the solar system.

The flash from the meteor was so bright that the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley Texas was able to detect and pinpoint its location.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul James McNeill,
Missing 75-year-old man found dead, Horry County police say
Crash on Hwy 31
Woman killed, 2 hurt after in wrong-way crash on Highway 31
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes South Carolina Senate
Tyler Doyle
Day 21: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits 3-week mark; N.C. Marine Patrol helps in search
Tyre Carter
Report: Man slashed victim multiple times after argument in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
This Is Carolina: CCU grads create mural painting company
Woman killed, 2 hurt after in wrong-way crash on Highway 31
Woman killed, 2 hurt after in wrong-way crash on Highway 31
WMBF News at 6
Hearing postponed for teen accused of shooting at Conway police officer
Search for remnants of China balloon ends, officials say
Search for remnants of China balloon ends, officials say
FILE - Kelly’s sentencing in Chicago is set for Thursday next week.
US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly