Myrtle Beach man gets 16 years for 2019 armed robbery of Dunkin’ Donuts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A jury sentenced a Myrtle Beach man to 16 years Thursday for the 2019 armed robbery of the Hwy 17 Dunkin’ Donuts.

The Horry County jury convicted Corey Tyler Busch, 43, of robbing the Dunkin’ Donuts on U.S. 17 Bypass near S.C. 544 on Sept. 18, 2019.

Horry County Police Officer Sean Wydra investigated the robbery and used evidence from a tracking dog and a witness as well as DNA from clothing found along the track to link Busch to the robbery.

Other evidence linking back to the robbery was found in Busch’s apartment, which was about a mile from the business.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Michael Holt sentenced Busch to serve 16 years in prison.

The sentence penalty for armed robbery is 10 to 30 years in prison.

