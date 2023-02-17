Man sentenced to 15 years for 2021 deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man will spend over a decade behind bars in connection to a deadly 2021 shooting.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Friday that 33-year-old Michael Harris was sentenced to 15 years in prison after entering an Alford plea for voluntary manslaughter.

An Alford plea is defined as being when “the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence,” according to prosecutors.

Judge Benjamin Culbertson also ordered that Harris serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for release.

Harris was originally charged in connection to a shooting in August 2021 on 28th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

Officials said 60-year-old Paul Connors was killed in the incident, which happened after an argument about a transaction in an illegal narcotics sale.

