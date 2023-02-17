Myrtle Beach leaders approve design for new mini-golf course, restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Golf lovers in the Grand Strand will soon be able to enjoy a new entertainment concept planned to open at Broadway at the Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board held a meeting to review the final designs for the Popstroke mini-golf and outdoor dining experience.

Its new location is set to be just in front of The Hangout spot on Broadway at the Beach, as it shows in the final blueprints.

The MBCAB approved the final designs during a meeting in the afternoon. The vote was unanimous.

The blueprints shown at the meeting show a 10,000 Sq Ft. building, an additional square-foot playground, and a 36-hole miniature golf course.

The blueprints also show Pop Stroke will be located just in front of The Hangout, where there is currently a green area and parking space.

PopStroke Entertainment Group is co-owned by Tiger Woods. The business has expanded to Texas, Florida, Arizona and now South Carolina.

According to the PopStroke website, TGR Design and Tiger Woods will be responsible for designing the putting courses for the new locations.

It is unknown when construction will begin or what the developers’ next steps will be to complete the project.

