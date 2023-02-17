Myrtle Beach homeless court program returns after COVID absence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A program aiming to give a second chance to those facing homelessness is coming back to Myrtle Beach.

The homeless court program is back in session starting next week with two candidates ready for the month of February.

This program was created by the South Carolina Supreme Court in 2007, with Myrtle Beach having its first session in 2019.

It was put on pause shortly after due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those coming to court require a referral to qualify, with most of them coming from New Directions of Horry County.

“I’m really excited to start it up again. I think it has been very successful across the country,” said Kathy Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of New Directions.

For many years, Jenkins has seen many people experiencing homelessness come through the shelter.

Her passion to help others has kept her searching for ways to help.

“We are always looking for different partnerships and resources so we can help our clients in any way that they need,” said Jenkins

Jenkins sees some clients with problems ranging from mental health, lack of transportation and legal issues.

The program could ease some of those struggles, providing a second chance to those facing less serious misdemeanor charges.

During the court session, a judge could have the charges expunged.

“To help them battle and work through their legal issues. I think is a great opportunity for them,” said Jenkins.

Chief Judge Joi Page with the Myrtle Beach Municipal Court is set to oversee all of the homeless court sessions.

“We are not interested in just putting them in jail. That’s not solving their problems or ours,” said Page.

The program is also designed to help explain the court system to candidates and help them get needed resources.

“They’re already on the road to self-sufficiency,” said Page. “We become a support and an encouragement to them rather than creating more stress, more problem and more fear.”

Jenkins added that the return of the program leaves her hopeful for the future and for finding solutions to the city’s homelessness.

“So it’s hope,” said Jenkins. “It’s hope that I do a future that these things are going to go away. And if they go away, then I have a much better and potential for a great future.”

Future sessions could take place at New Directions to encourage other people to join the program.

