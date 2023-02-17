Myrtle Beach Art Museum holds monthly ‘Art for Veterans’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From fabric art to painting to ceramics, veterans can do it all at “Art For Veterans,” a monthly workshop at the Myrtle Beach Art Museum.

They also have the opportunity to try things they may not have before.

“I always like to make sure my veterans are trying something new every time they’re coming,” said education coordinator Dana Mercer. “That way they’re, again, expanding their knowledge and that creativity that I think everyone has.”

For the veterans, the class is not only a creative outlet, but a change of pace.

“It’s relaxing, and it’s something different to do,” said veteran Howie Soule.

Mercer has been teaching the classes since 202 and says being part of the program has been rewarding.

“I really do think it’s opened my eyes and my horizons about different people in our community and how certain people express themselves, how certain people carry themselves,” she said.

And the learning goes both ways.

“Dana’s just taught me so much about art, and I mean, I couldn’t even hardly write my name where you could read it before I started doing art here,” said veteran Jimmy Brewster.

Mercer says veterans come from all different branches of the military and have served in places like Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan. But their backgrounds allow them to connect.

“There’s that connection with one another because the military installs teamwork together and communication with one another,” said Mercer.

“Art for Veterans” happens on the third Thursday of every month, and Mercer teaches a different project for every class.

All veterans and active military members can attend and are welcome to bring a guest or a service dog.

