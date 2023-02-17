Warrants: S.C. man sold stolen Porsches in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after state authorities said he sold stolen Porsche vehicles in Florence County.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said William Henry Stephens, III, was arrested earlier this month. It comes after the agency was asked to help investigate a car theft ring that spanned multiple states.

Warrants state Stephens, who is from Colleton County, used a fake cashier’s check to steal a 2013 Porsche Boxster in North Carolina on Nov. 24, 2022. He then allegedly used the same method to steal a 2015 Porsche 911 in Virginia on Dec. 3, 2022.

After taking each vehicle, documents state Stephens then took each one to Florence County where sold them without the buyers knowing they were reported stolen. Authorities said Stephens made $15,000 from selling the Boxster and $103,000 from the 911.

Stephens is charged with two counts each of possession of a stolen vehicle and obtaining goods under false pretenses.

Online records show he was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Monday.

Stephens was released Thursday on a $40,000 bond.

