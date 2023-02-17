LIVE: Day 20: Murdaugh defense to cross-examine roadside shooting investigator

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - When the Alex Murdaugh trial resumes Friday morning for its 20th day, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney’s legal team will cross-examine the lead investigator in a September 2021 roadside shooting that injured Murdaugh.

Murdaugh is standing trial for the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul.

The defense is expected to begin Friday by questioning Ryan Kelly, who interviewed Murdaugh after the shooting.

The jury heard a recording of an interview with Alex Murdaugh on the roadside shooting in Hampton County that occurred on Labor Day weekend 2021, just less than three months after the killings.

In that recording, Murdaugh was heard telling South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agent Ryan Kelly that he had a sizable life insurance payout worth some $10 million and that in terms of his state of mind, he was “in a very bad place.”

“I thought it would be better for me not to be here anymore,” Murdaugh said in the recording.

Alex Murdaugh talks with his defense attorney Jim Griffin during his trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Murdaugh’s acknowledgment that he asked a man named Curtis Eddie Smith to fatally shoot him so Murdaugh’s surviving son, Buster, could inherit that insurance payout was something the jury almost didn’t hear.

Judge Clifton Newman ruled Wednesday morning that it would not be admitted because it could not be considered motive in the killings. But after the defense questioned a witness about Smith’s connection to Murdaugh, Newman reversed the decision, saying they had opened the door to have information about the alleged insurance plot heard by jurors.

Curtis Smith faced a judge in a virtual bond hearing on September of 2021 in Colleton County on charges unrelated to the Alex Murdaugh shooting.

Also during Thursday’s testimony, Kenneth Kinsey, a crime scene investigator prosecutors hired in late 2022 to examine documentation of the crime scene, Kinsey told the court he believed Paul Murdaugh was shot first with his arms down and that the fatal shot came from a shotgun about two feet away. Maggie Murdaugh, Kinsey said, was shot several times with two possible fatal shots; he said one came from behind and the killed most likely then walked around to shoot her again while she was on the ground.

Smith has not yet been called to the stand, but has previously denied being involved in a plot and said he did not shoot Murdaugh.

Murdaugh defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said after Thursday’s trial that he expects the trial to continue through the beginning of March.

