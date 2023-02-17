Submit a Tip
‘It’s unbelievable’: Party celebrates 5 Horry County women born at least 100 years ago

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Council on Aging held a big celebration Friday that was nearly a century in the making.

The center celebrated five of its residents who are turning 100 years old or more in 2023.

“It’s probably the best thing I’ve ever been able to do,” said Elaine Gore, Executive Director of the Horry County Council on Aging. “It’s like everything I’ve been preaching came to fruition today. Looking at those ladies I mean they’re, alert, talking, and happy.”

As for the guests of honor, they turned out to be the life of the party.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Virginia Burns, who turns 100 this year. “I’m just amazed that I’m here.”

Also turning 100 is Irene Wagner, who said she kept herself active well into her 80s.

“I went to the gym until I was 89 years old and I did the bike three times or four times a week,” she said. “Then I quit at 89, which is quite an exit. Nobody else ever did it, so they were very surprised.”

Joanna Funney and Carmen Contreras will both be 101 while Sallie Kaps is set to turn 104.

“It’s beautiful,” said Contreras. “Everything makes me so happy.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

