Homicide investigation underway after deputies find body in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is now underway after deputies found a body in part of the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Leigh Lane at around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officials added that the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Sheriff TJ Joye told WMBF News on Thursday that the body was sent to the Florence County Coroner’s Office to determine an identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FCSO at 843-665-2121.

No further details were immediately available.

