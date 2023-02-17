HCPD: 2 arrested, drugs, firearms seized amid drug trafficking investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Horry County residents are in jail after a months-long investigation by the Horry County Police Department into drug trafficking.

In late 2022-early 2023, the HCPD Narcotics Unit began an investigation into criminal activity, including large amounts of drugs being trafficked, in the Myrtle Beach area of unincorporated Horry County.

The HCPDNU investigation led to a search warrant for a property off of Roundtree Road near Highway 544 outside of Myrtle Beach.

The unit’s investigation yielded over 3 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 521.631 grams of heroin, 158.473 grams of PCP, 5 rifles/shotguns, 4 handguns, 1 stolen moped, and a 2005 Chevy Avalanche.

HCPDNU drug investigation (Horry County PD)

Chase Kenneth Perry, 30, and Kinsley Taylor Austin, 25, both of Horry County were detained and charged in connection with the following drug, weapon, and stolen property violations, including the following charges:

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

Manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) & (C), LSD, and Schedule II (cocaine), first offense

Manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, III, III or possession with intent to distribute

Trafficking in ice, crank, or crack cocaine, 400 grams or more (felony, 25 years to 30 years)

Heroin, morphine, etc., trafficking in illegal drugs, 26 grams or morePerry is also charged with receiving stolen goods, more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Perry and Austin remain incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.