HCFR: Critical injuries reported in two-car crash on Highway 31 in Little River

Crash on Hwy 31(Tony Casey/HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people are critically injured following a two car crash Thursday evening.

Crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash with entrapment around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 31 between Highway 90 and Highway 9 in Litte River.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the three people with critical injuries were taken to an area hospital.

At this time, multiple lanes on Highway 31 are blocked, drivers should avoid the area.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Police assisted with the call.

SCHP is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

