FIRST ALERT: Spring preview ends, much cooler weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the rain exits Friday, the cooler weather will return!

SUNNY SATURDAY

Sunny skies prevail Saturday as all the clouds and showers clear out. We’ll start the day much colder, heading into the lower 30s by sunrise.

We’ll keep it sunny throughout the day but remain on the chilly side. Afternoon highs will top out around 52°.

Sunny but cooler Saturday ahead (WMBF)

SUNDAY CHANGES

The clouds will increase Sunday, turning mostly cloudy at times. Rain chances remain slim but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or two.

Sunday morning starts cold with another round of 30s. Despite the increasing clouds, we actually turn a bit warmer throughout the day. We’ll take the afternoon temperatures into the lower 60s.

Much cooler weather ahead for the weekend (WMBF)

WARMER WEATHER RETURNS

Much warmer weather returns next week as we once again turn Spring-like. Expect temperatures to run nearly 20° above average through much of the week.

More Spring-like weather next week (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.