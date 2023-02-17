Driver injured after shots fired into car in Florence; police investigating

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are investigating after a person was shot while driving their car through a Florence community Thursday evening.

Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt confirmed the shooting took place around 8:26 p.m. when the victim was driving down Marion Street and shots were fired into their vehicle.

The victim drove to the 900 block of Darlington Street where they met with first responders. The victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS.

Police are investigating the shooting and searching for a suspect.

