Driver injured after shots fired into car in Florence; police investigating

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are investigating after a person was shot while driving their car through a Florence community Thursday evening.

Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt confirmed the shooting took place around 8:26 p.m. when the victim was driving down Marion Street and shots were fired into their vehicle.

The victim drove to the 900 block of Darlington Street where they met with first responders. The victim was taken to an area hospital by EMS.

Police are investigating the shooting and searching for a suspect.

WMBF News will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

