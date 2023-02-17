Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies investigating after man’s body discovered in Florence community

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Florence County are investigating after a body was found in a Florence community Thursday evening.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said the body was discovered just before 7:40 p.m. on Leigh Lane.

The man’s body has been sent to the Florence County Coroner to confirm his identity and determine the cause of death.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Schools
Horry County Schools elementary student unknowingly brings gun to school
Paul James McNeill,
Missing 75-year-old man found dead, Horry County police say
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes South Carolina Senate
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Paul James McNeill,
Horry County police search for missing, endangered 75-year-old man

Latest News

Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes South Carolina Senate
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes South Carolina Senate
.
Myrtle Beach trying to attract PGA Tour event, S.C. tourism director says
.
Myrtle Beach Art Museum holds monthly ‘Art for Veterans’
.
RIDE IV committee discussing proposed future Horry County road improvements
.
Police investigating Robeson County bank robbery