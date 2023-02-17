Deputies investigating after man’s body discovered in Florence community

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Florence County are investigating after a body was found in a Florence community Thursday evening.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said the body was discovered just before 7:40 p.m. on Leigh Lane.

The man’s body has been sent to the Florence County Coroner to confirm his identity and determine the cause of death.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.