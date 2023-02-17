Deputies: 15-year-old found with handgun at Florence County Judicial Center

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Friday after being found with a handgun at the Florence County Judicial Center.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the firearm was found in the teen’s backpack during a screening process by deputies.

He added the teen has since been transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

No further details were immediately available.

