Deputies: 15-year-old found with handgun at Florence County Judicial Center

(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Friday after being found with a handgun at the Florence County Judicial Center.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the firearm was found in the teen’s backpack during a screening process by deputies.

He added the teen has since been transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

