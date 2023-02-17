Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Day 22: Search for missing boater will continue as weather permits, SCDNR says

Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started taking on water near the Little River jetties.(Source: Doyle Family/WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As thunderstorms are expected along the coast Friday, the search for the missing 22-year-old boater continues while weather permits.

In the three weeks since Tyler Doyle disappeared after his boat took on water in the North Myrtle Beach area, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office continue to search land, sea and air.

Friday, SCDNR officers along with BCSO will search by boat, while the weather remains favorable.

“Our airplane flew yesterday along the coast from Wilmington, N.C., to the Little River area,” said SCDNR in a social media post. “Sunset Beach and Holden Beach police departments, both in North Carolina, continue to search the beaches, along with family members and volunteers.”

The Wisconsin-based nonprofit, Wings of Hope Search and Rescue, is also helping law enforcement agencies by using scanning sonar and K9s.

SCDNR added that an additional volunteer agency may provide more boats to help in the search in the coming days if the weather allows.

The agency released a statement Monday stating no foul play is suspected in the case, reiterating this is a hunting/boating accident.

RELATED COVERAGE:

SCDNR will provide another update on Tuesday unless there is new information to share. Monday is a holiday.

A prayer vigil for Tyler Doyle and his family will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at T. Craig Campbell Boat Landing in Little River.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul James McNeill,
Missing 75-year-old man found dead, Horry County police say
Tyler Doyle
Day 21: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits 3-week mark; N.C. Marine Patrol helps in search
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes South Carolina Senate
Crash on Hwy 31
Woman killed, 2 hurt after in wrong-way crash on Highway 31
Tyre Carter
Report: Man slashed victim multiple times after argument in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Man allegedly sold stolen Porsche vehicles in Florence County, SLED says
Warrants: S.C. man sold stolen Porsches in Florence County
Telemundo Myrtle Beach para la semana del 13 de Febrero de 2023
Telemundo Myrtle Beach para la semana del 13 de Febrero de 2023
Tywrell Alston
Preliminary hearing postponed for 18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway police officer
Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is standing trial for the 2021 shooting deaths...
LIVE: Day 20: Murdaugh defense to cross-examine roadside shooting investigator