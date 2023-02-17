Congressman Russell Fry opens district office in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Congressman Russell Fry opened his new district office in Surfside Beach on Friday and invited constituents to see it for themselves.

“It’s centrally located, it’s a great spot, people can park right outside the door and come on in,” said Fry. “We have staff that are ready to go to make sure that we’re helping people.”

Fry is a freshman member of the House of Representatives after being elected last November. He is currently serving on both the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees.

Constituents were able to speak with Fry in person and several of them said they are excited to support him.

“I think we need young blood in Washington and there’s no one better than Russell,” said supporter Robert Viscontie.

Fry said that “providing oversight” in Washington will be a big goal of his for this year, as well as “making sure that we vote on our commitment to America that we all ran on.”

Supporters are happy with what Fry has already accomplished and hope he continues to address the issues they care about, including inflation, border security and drugs.

Fry said he has both local and national goals, but his constituents remain his priority.

“This is really important too, back home, taking care of the needs of constituents, making sure we’re attentive to what they need, whether it’s a VA claim, a flag over the Capitol, whatever it may be, that really is the purpose of what we’re doing,” Fry said.

