Come see some amazing history at the North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum is a place where local history is treasured and shared.

The Museum celebrates our region: the struggles, the unity, the devastation, and the growth that have built our strong and resilient community.

They will be reopening the museum on Saturday, February 25th from 1-5 PM.

Going forward, the museum will be operating at its standard hours and they hope that you visit them soon!

