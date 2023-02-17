Come see some amazing history at the North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum
Published: Feb. 17, 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum is a place where local history is treasured and shared.
The Museum celebrates our region: the struggles, the unity, the devastation, and the growth that have built our strong and resilient community.
They will be reopening the museum on Saturday, February 25th from 1-5 PM.
Going forward, the museum will be operating at its standard hours and they hope that you visit them soon!
