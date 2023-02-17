Cell cameras to be installed at Myrtle Beach Jail

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department already has several surveillance cameras installed throughout the city.

In order to continue monitoring the community and preventing crime, they’re looking to expand their cameras inside their jail.

Through the Freedom of Information Act, WMBF News obtained city documents that state new jail cell cameras were installed in the police department.

We asked Myrtle Beach Police for an interview but were provided a statement instead.

“These new security cameras provide additional safety and security for staff and inmates. The cameras give us a real-time view of the facility and help them respond to any situations that may arise,” the statement reads

WMBF News was not allowed inside the jail to view the cameras due to security concerns within the department.

Human rights advocates like Jace Woodrum with the American Civil Liberties Union are voicing concerns about whether these cameras are an invasion of privacy.

“What we should think about is anytime the government tracks us in any way, what’s important to remember is it’s okay for the public to have questions about this,” Woodrum said. “To have questions about what’s being done with this data, what is being done with this footage, who can access it, and what safeguards are in place to ensure that this footage doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.”

He said undoubtedly, continuous recording of jail cells where incarcerated people live, sleep, and go to the bathroom is hugely invasive government surveillance.

Woodrum added in his career he’s seen that courts have generally refused to recognize robust privacy rights for convicted and sentenced prisoners, but county and city jails are full of people who are being held pretrial, meaning they haven’t been proven guilty of any crime.

He said the flipside, however, is that there has been extreme violence and neglect at jails throughout the state, and it’s certainly possible that increased surveillance will help keep incarcerated folks safe.

Woodrum said it’s important to note that there are many nuances to having cameras inside jails.

