Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

4 found shot in Arkansas, person of interest detained

According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – Police in Arkansas say four people were hurt in a shooting and a person of interest has been detained.

According to officers, around 8 p.m. three people were found shot at the Gladiolus apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road. KAIT reports they were taken to the hospital but there’s currently no word on their conditions.

At 9:15 p.m., Jonesboro police reported a fourth victim, and the Craighead County coroner has been called to the scene.

A person of interest has been detained, according to officers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Schools
Horry County Schools elementary student unknowingly brings gun to school
Paul James McNeill,
Missing 75-year-old man found dead, Horry County police say
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes South Carolina Senate
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Paul James McNeill,
Horry County police search for missing, endangered 75-year-old man

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
The RIDE IV Sales Tax Advisory Committee meets Thursday to discuss the next round of Horry...
RIDE IV committee discusses future Horry County road improvements
Sheriff’s Office: Dillon man crashes car attempting to elude deputies
Deputies investigating after man’s body discovered in Florence community
Driver injured after shots fired into car in Florence; police investigating