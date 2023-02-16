Submit a Tip
‘They’re beautiful’: City of Myrtle Beach installs new benches along boardwalk

Crews installed new benches along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk so that people can sit and enjoy the ocean view.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those who like to take a walk along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk will notice some changes.

On top of the newly installed planks, there are now new seating options so you can enjoy the ocean view.

The city removed the benches back in July as part of the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk revamp.

The benches were also taken out because of a high level of unwanted traffic.

On Wednesday, crews started installing the new circular seats.

“The benches are gone, and this is beautiful. I thought it was beanbags from a distance, they’re beautiful, it looks really nice,” said visitor Rose Ehmke.

Others were happy to have a place after taking a stroll down the boardwalk.

“My mom need to rest frequently when she’s walking, so she decided not to come because she heard all the benches were removed,” said visitor Jody Whaley. “We’ll be excited to go back and tell her that next you want to take a walk you’re able to come, there’s spots to sit down.”

Crews finished installing the roughly 80 new seats on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

