Shibumi beach shades continue to be hot button topic as city leaders plan ahead for summer months

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It may still be winter but some Myrtle Beach residents are anticipating summer to hang out on the beach and in the shade. The future of what kind of umbrellas they can bring to the beach is still up for debate.

A popular shading device has become a hot topic for some city leaders.

The Shibumi beach shade is a wind shading option at the beach and was one of several topics discussed at the Myrtle Beach Beach Advisory Committee meeting on Wednesday.

During the meeting, one of the co-founders presented the potential benefits it could bring to Myrtle Beach, and it’s something some residents have vouched for in previous meetings.

“It’s the most popular beach shade on the East Coast and especially in the Carolinas,” said Dane Barnes, Co-founder of Shibumi beach shades.

Barnes is inundated with messages from Myrtle Beach families who want to use their Shibumi shade here during the summertime.

Currently during the Summer months, - The city of Myrtle Beach restricts the use of tents and other shading devices except for umbrellas.

“99% of beaches in the United States allow Shibumi today,” said Barnes. “Shibumi has never received a single complaint from any municipality about its shades, and one example is Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina, they had a similar rule where they only allowed umbrellas last summer. They voted to amend that rule to also allow Shibumi shades, and according to their board of commissioners and the police department and beach patrol has been a huge success and they feel like it has really made their beaches safer.”

Meanwhile, in the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach Advisory Committee members say one reason some are not in favor of bringing in the wind shading device is that they are concerned it may make more enforcement difficult.

“Our committee feels like we need to have support,” said Steve Taylor, Chairman of the Myrtle Beach Beach Advisory Committee. “More support for code enforcement as we feel like that could possibly create more code violations and confusion about what is legal, what is not, we have a lot of tent violations on the beach, thousands of those in the summer.”

For now, it’s something committee members once again tabled for consideration later in the future.

One other topic discussed was the responsibilities of lifeguards this Summer.

Committee members said lifeguards currently have dual roles which mean their primary focus is beach safety, but they also handle customer interactions with rentals and beach services.

In the last several years, the committee has looked at ways to change the city’s current lifeguard system, and they unanimously voted to change the current beach franchise agreement to eliminate dual lifeguard responsibilities going forward.

As the community continues to plan ahead for the summer months, Barnes shared his goals.

“What’s next is that we’ll continue to work with the Beach Advisory Committee and the Myrtle Beach City Council to advocate for Myrtle Beach families and hopefully find a win-win solution,” he said.

“I would say that for now and we are also going through some changes on the beach itself and the lifeguards and the franchises are going to be operating that are going to be new so I would say that for now, it’s tabled, doesn’t mean that it’s off the table but it’s tabled for now,” said Taylor.

