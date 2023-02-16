S.C. House bill would offer in-state college tuition for students from North Carolina, Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - In-state tuition for colleges in South Carolina could soon become a reality for some students from outside the state.

A bill in the South Carolina House of Representatives would allow schools to offer in-state tuition “to students who legally reside in a state that borders South Carolina and otherwise meet admissions criteria.”

FULL BILL | House Bill 3325

Seven state schools would be impacted by the bill, including Coastal Carolina University, Horry-Georgetown Techincal College and Francis Marion University. Winthrop University, USC Beaufort, USC Upstate and USC Aiken were also named in the legislation.

The bill also extends to cover undergraduate, graduate or any combination of the two academic levels. Each school would also be allowed up to 250 of these scholarships each academic year.

If passed and signed in its current form, the bill would go into effect from the 2024-25 academic year through the 2029-30 academic year.

As of Thursday, the bill is being discussed in the House Education and Public Works Committee.

It’s unclear if it will be brought to the floor for a vote during the current General Session.

