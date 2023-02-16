RIDE IV committee discussing proposed future Horry County road improvements

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The RIDE IV Sales Tax Advisory Committee meets Thursday to discuss the next round of Horry County road improvements.

There are 35 proposed road projects committee members will eventually cut down to around a dozen.

Thursday, the committee will go over the proposals and discuss costs.

The RIDE IV committee likely will not start narrowing down the list of recommended projects until their next meeting in March.

Then, they’ll determine which road projects make the cut based on budget and which will benefit the most residents.

A few of the proposed RIDE IV projects include widening and improving River Oaks Drive, Highway 90 and Highway 17 Business.

Wayne Gray, RIDE IV Sales Tax Advisory Committee Chairman, said it’s all about keeping you safe behind the wheel.

“There’s no important task in front of county government is building infrastructure to include road infrastructure that provides for efficiency and safety of our residents, businesses and our tourists,” said Gray.

Gray said they’ll fine-tune their work later this year and send their project recommendations sometime in the fall to a six-member Sales Tax Commission before it goes to County Council.

Councilors will take a look, give their stamp of approval, and then on election day in 2024, you’ll vote on whether to keep the county’s one percent sales tax which pays for these road projects.

If it passes, the county will collect money starting in May 2025.

The RIDE IV Sales Advisory Committee meeting starts at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Horry County Government and Justice Center in multipurpose room B/C/E.

