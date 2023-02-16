Submit a Tip
Report: Man slashed victim multiple times after argument in Myrtle Beach

Tyre Carter
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after police said he slashed a victim multiple times in Myrtle Beach.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states the Myrtle Beach Police Department was called to the 100 block of Yaupon Drive on Feb. 10 after reports of an assault.

Officers later learned the incident began as an argument between the victim and suspect that turned physical. The victim and witnesses were inside a home when the suspect, later identified as Tyre Carter, began banging on the door.

When the victim went outside to tell him to leave, Carter allegedly slashed them multiple times before leaving the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital while witnesses were able to positively identify the suspect as Carter to police.

Online records show Carter was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was granted an $80,000 bond and remains at the Myrtle Beach Jail as of Thursday morning.

