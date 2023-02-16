Police investigating Robeson County bank robbery

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - St. Pauls police are investigating a bank robbery in St Pauls Thursday afternoon.

The St. Pauls Police Department said Truist Bank at 108 E. Main Street was robbed around 1:15 p.m., officers said a black man wearing a dark hat, face mask, dark long-sleeve shirt, yellow traffic vest, tan pants and tan shoes walked into the bank and demanded money from one of the tellers.

It is unknown at this time how much money he had taken, but he drove off in a black Ford F-250. The truck has silver side steps and a silver toolbox with a South Carolina decal on the left rear window.

Truist Bank Robbery (St Pauls Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the St Paul Police Department at (910) 865-5155 or crime stoppers at (910) 865-TIPS (8477).

