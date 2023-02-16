Officials identify 2 guardsmen killed in Alabama helicopter crash

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Both of the guardsmen killed in a helicopter crash in Harvest, Alabama, on Wednesday have been identified by officials.

According to Dover Councilman Alex Berta and the Dover City Clerk, the guardsmen were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, Tennessee, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Wadham served 15 years and Randolph served 13 years. Both were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.

CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham (TNG)

The Tennessee National Guard confirmed that the servicemen were on a training flight and were approaching the Huntsville Executive Airport when the crash happened.

“Words cannot express my sorrow for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen,” Brigadier General Warner Ross said. “It is felt not only within the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard, but across our entire military community. We ask that Tennesseans continue to join us in prayer for these soldiers’ families amid this tragic loss.”

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill says the recovery efforts for the two military personnel were completed after 3 hours on the scene. A preliminary examination of the bodies has been completed.

Berryhill says the full autopsy and identification will be conducted through the Armed Forces Medical Examiner at a later date.

The Tennessee National Guard on Wednesday released the following statement about the accident:

At approximately 3:00 p.m. CST today, a Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter crashed while conducting a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville, Alabama. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department in Alabama responded to the crash site and reported two crew members onboard were killed.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.”

No other service members or civilians were harmed in this incident. Federal and state authorities are investigating the crash. The Tennessee National Guard will support law enforcement and other first responders handling the crash site and provide more information as details become available.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sent out his condolences and support to the families of the two people killed, writing: “Maria & I are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two Tennessee National Guard members. Please join us in lifting their families up in prayer & support during this time of unspeakable grief.”

Video from a doorbell camera from a WAFF viewer captured the moment the helicopter crashed.

Footage from a doorbell camera shows when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Harvest.

