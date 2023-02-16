New program pairs Myrtle Beach police officers with therapists during weekends

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has a new program that pairs therapists with officers.

The Chapin Foundation granted the PDA Scholarship to start the ride-along program, which started two weekends ago.

One therapist from the Center for Counseling and Wellness goes on service calls with Myrtle Beach police officers on Friday and Saturday nights from 4 p.m. until midnight.

The therapist helps the officer with calls related to homelessness, drug abuse and even suicide attempt calls.

“We’ve now been able to ride with both shifts with the Myrtle Beach Police Department so we expect we will be utilized more as the program continues. All of the officers are aware that we do have a therapist cause that’s what we’re doing, riding with a patrol officer and then we’ve been called to various scenes,” said Bruce Lynch, the executive director for the Center for Counseling and Wellness.

Lynch said the program is off to a great start and wants to see it continue.

