Myrtle Beach trying to attract PGA Tour event, S.C. tourism director says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach is hoping to bring golf’s top players to the Grand Strand, according to the state’s tourism director.

Duane Parrish, the director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, spoke to lawmakers last week at the Economic Development Budget Subcommittee for House Ways and Means.

During the presentation, he discussed budget requests, and one item was listed as non-recurring for $3 million under “Sports Marketing Program.”

Parrish said that $2.2 million would go toward advertising during the PGA Tour to highlight South Carolina and the state being a year-round destination.

He then said the other $800,000 would be to help Myrtle Beach attract a PGA Tour event.

“It’s called a dual event and would be February or March of 2024. That’s not a done deal but they need help from the state to make it happen,” Parrish explained to lawmakers.

He added that the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce would put up most of the money to attract the PGA Tour event.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Karen Riordan issued a statement on the possibility of such an event coming to the area:

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau is in talks with the PGA and will release details regarding any future tournaments being held in our area when and if any agreements with the Association are finalized. At this time, there are no official contracts. Any public discussions on this matter could jeopardize reaching terms and the opportunity to host an event.

We also reached out to the PGA Tour about the potential of having an event in the Grand Strand.

“Regarding Myrtle Beach hosting a PGA Tour event in the future, new market discussions are a constant element of our business,” said spokesperson Joel Schuchmann.

