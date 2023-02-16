Memphis Zoo welcomes baby bongo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is introducing a new baby to the world.

Thursday, they unveiled Lumi, a bongo who was born during the recent ice storm.

Lumi joins the African Veldt and staff members say she was brave and eager to meet her new friends.

We’re excited to announce a new addition to the African Veldt! Lumi the bongo was born during the ice storm. Lumi means snow in Finnish. ❄️ She’s very brave and was eager to meet the rest of the herd and Buddy the red river hog. Thanks to animal staff for these sweet photos! pic.twitter.com/Ik6YsMsXgp — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) February 16, 2023

