Memphis Zoo welcomes baby bongo

Lumi the bongo
Lumi the bongo(Memphis Zoo)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is introducing a new baby to the world.

Thursday, they unveiled Lumi, a bongo who was born during the recent ice storm.

Lumi joins the African Veldt and staff members say she was brave and eager to meet her new friends.

