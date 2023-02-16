Horry County police at scene of roadside investigation near Highway 31

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking drivers to be cautious as an active investigation is now underway in Horry County.

The Horry County Police Department said officers are conducting the investigation roadside at the northbound entrance of Highway 31 at Robert Grissom Parkway.

Drivers are being asked to slow down and drive carefully in the area.

Officials added that there is “no risk to the community related to the case.”

No further details were immediately available.

