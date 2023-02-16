Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County police at scene of roadside investigation near Highway 31

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking drivers to be cautious as an active investigation is now underway in Horry County.

The Horry County Police Department said officers are conducting the investigation roadside at the northbound entrance of Highway 31 at Robert Grissom Parkway.

Drivers are being asked to slow down and drive carefully in the area.

Officials added that there is “no risk to the community related to the case.”

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Schools
Horry County Schools elementary student unknowingly brings gun to school
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes South Carolina Senate
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Paul James McNeill,
Horry County police search for missing, endangered 75-year-old man
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’

Latest News

.
RIDE IV committee discussing proposed future Horry County road improvements
The RIDE IV Sales Tax Advisory Committee meets Thursday to discuss the next round of Horry...
RIDE IV committee discussing proposed future Horry County road improvements
The jury saw a third interview between investigators and Alex Murdaugh during Wednesday's...
LIVE: Day 19: State to resume case after judge’s reversal on Murdaugh shooting
Georgetown police investigating bank robbery
Georgetown police investigating bank robbery, suspect wanted