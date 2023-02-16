Grand Strand city leaders visit state legislators to speak up for beach communities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As one of the fastest growing areas, Myrtle Beach and surrounding town’s leaders, are meeting with state legislators to discuss ways to improve the community.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley, and Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer, along with other council members attended a legislative conference in Columbia to speak with state leaders to address issues and overall better our cities.

Bethune said she discussed the Hate Crime Bill with state leaders.

On Tuesday, Myrtle Beach City Council voted in favor of passing a hate crime resolution calling on state leaders to pass a state hate crime law.

Bethune also said she spoke with state leaders about helping to fund projects happening in Myrtle Beach’s Downtown area.

“It’s also important to let our legislative body know, that when we ask for something for our city, for our community, our residents, that we’re also making an investment,” Bethune said. “So, it’s not just taking money, we are also investing in ourselves.”

In North Myrtle Beach, Mayor Marilyn Hatley said for beach towns like hers and the surrounding, one of the biggest topics discussed by all city leaders is short-term rentals.

“Our only concern with all the towns and municipalities is the fact that we know that we need a short-term rental bill,” Hatley said. “There needs to be legislation made so that everyone will be paying their fair share of local taxes and accommodations taxes.”

Hatley also said the most important part of these legislative meetings is building stronger communities and working towards a better future for all residents and tourists.

“We want to encourage people to sit down at the table and let’s work out our issues together,” Hatley said. “Let’s listen to each other and try to come up with the best solution for the betterment of our cities.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.