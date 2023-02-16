Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Some Friday showers, much cooler weekend ahead

Our Spring preview ends this weekend
Our Spring preview ends this weekend(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick-moving cold front will usher in a big drop in temperatures for the weekend.

FRIDAY CHANGES

We’ll continue to the warmth Friday as afternoon temperatures again climb to around 70°. Clouds are on the increase, ahead of a quick round of showers into the early afternoon.

Warm with scattered showers back in the forecast
Warm with scattered showers back in the forecast(WMBF)

The cold front will weaken significantly before arriving, only bringing in some scattered showers early Friday afternoon. Most of the rain exits by sunset with clearing skies and dropping temperatures through the evening.

A few showers arrive into the early afternoon
A few showers arrive into the early afternoon(WMBF)

COOLER WEEKEND AHEAD

We’re much colder to start the weekend as we fall into the lower 30s Saturday morning! Despite sunny skies, we’re much slower to climb throughout the day. Afternoon highs will top out around 51°.

More clouds arrive Sunday but rain chances remain slim. Even with the cloud cover, we are looking for a warmer afternoon. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s through the day.

Much cooler weather arrives by Saturday
Much cooler weather arrives by Saturday(WMBF)

WARMTH RETURNS

Much warmer weather returns next week as we turn Spring-like again. We’re looking for a long stretch of 70s through next week with relatively slim rain chances.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Schools
Horry County Schools elementary student unknowingly brings gun to school
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes South Carolina Senate
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Paul James McNeill,
Horry County police search for missing, endangered 75-year-old man
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT: A taste of spring before rain arrives Friday
.
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like Temperatures with a few showers
Spring=like temperatures today.
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like Temperatures with a few showers
How does the weather impact our mood?
How does the weather impact our mood?