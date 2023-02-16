FIRST ALERT: Some Friday showers, much cooler weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick-moving cold front will usher in a big drop in temperatures for the weekend.

FRIDAY CHANGES

We’ll continue to the warmth Friday as afternoon temperatures again climb to around 70°. Clouds are on the increase, ahead of a quick round of showers into the early afternoon.

Warm with scattered showers back in the forecast (WMBF)

The cold front will weaken significantly before arriving, only bringing in some scattered showers early Friday afternoon. Most of the rain exits by sunset with clearing skies and dropping temperatures through the evening.

A few showers arrive into the early afternoon (WMBF)

COOLER WEEKEND AHEAD

We’re much colder to start the weekend as we fall into the lower 30s Saturday morning! Despite sunny skies, we’re much slower to climb throughout the day. Afternoon highs will top out around 51°.

More clouds arrive Sunday but rain chances remain slim. Even with the cloud cover, we are looking for a warmer afternoon. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s through the day.

Much cooler weather arrives by Saturday (WMBF)

WARMTH RETURNS

Much warmer weather returns next week as we turn Spring-like again. We’re looking for a long stretch of 70s through next week with relatively slim rain chances.

