Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula

Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is giving us a sneak peek at more of the stars in its upcoming live-action film, “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney released a new teaser trailer Wednesday featuring more of Halle Bailey’s Ariel.

The trailer also shows Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and more of Ariel’s underwater world, including more mermaids.

Viewers can get a quick glance at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, the sea witch that takes Ariel’s voice. Her character can be seen at the end of the trailer peering over a dark octopus leg.

The live-action “The Little Mermaid” film will be a re-imagined version of the animated classic from 1989.

It hits theaters May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Schools
Horry County Schools elementary student unknowingly brings gun to school
Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes South Carolina Senate
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Paul James McNeill,
Horry County police search for missing, endangered 75-year-old man
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’

Latest News

.
RIDE IV committee discussing proposed future Horry County road improvements
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC: Officer arrested in fatal shooting at Louisiana apartment complex; bodycam released
DHEC: Rabid stray cat exposes 6 people, 6 other cats in Bennettsville area
Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas shows...
Court hears Josh Duggar’s appeal of child porn conviction