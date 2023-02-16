Submit a Tip
DHEC: Rabid stray cat exposes 6 people, 6 other cats in Bennettsville area

(Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - State health officials said Thursday that a number of people and animals were exposed to rabies by a stray cat in the Pee Dee.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Thursday that the long-haired gray cat was found in the area of Salem Road and Jackson Road. It was tested at a DHEC lab on Feb. 13, with results later coming back positive for rabies.

Officials said six people were exposed along with six other stray cats in the area.

“It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or domestic animal. The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader at DHEC.

It marks the first animal in Marlboro County to test positive for rabies so far this year and the eleventh statewide.

The agency is asking those in the area to report and possible rabies exposure to its Florence office at 843-661-4825.

