Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

DeWine comments on viral social media posts showing ‘severely contaminated’ water at derailment site

What do you think? Tricia Macke gets up-close look at East Palestine water
What do you think? Tricia Macke gets up-close look at East Palestine water
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke has been in East Palestine for several days talking with residents, and local and state officials about the situation following the Feb. 3 train derailment.

On Thursday, she went to a nearby creek to get an up-close look at the water. Disturbing it appeared to turn up an iridescent skim of chemical runoff from the derailment site.

Other social media posts showing the same phenomenon have since gone viral, fueling suspicions that official government assurances of the ground water’s safety in East Palestine are overstated, if not outright lies.

Not so, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

DeWine clarified on Friday the video is of a section of Sulfur Run near the crash site that remains “severely contaminated.” He continued: “We knew this. We know it. It’s going to take a while to remediate this. It will be remediated, but it’s certainly a place to be avoided at this point.”

DeWine said Sulfur Run was dammed soon after the crash and that the contamination in that part of the creek does not contaminate any other water source. “It was kept there and on hold,” he said, adding clean water is being diverted around the contaminated section. “This allows clean water to bypass the area of the derailment and prevents clean water from picking up contaminants and carrying them into other waterways.”

The governor continued: “Remediation of the water in the direct area of the spill is going to take some time, just as it is taking some time to deal with the dirt. This is not a simple process. We’re encouraging people to continue to avoid that area.”

What do you think? Tricia Macke gets up-close look at East Palestine water
East Palestine coverage
'I'm not ok here': East Palestine resident concerned for family's safety after train derailment
Norfolk Southern backs out of community town hall amid mounting criticism
'An unmitigated disaster:' Federal officials at train derailment vow to hold Norfolk Southern accountable
DeWine seeks federal help for East Palestine

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Hwy 31
Woman killed, 2 hurt after in wrong-way crash on Highway 31
Police: Store employee shoots suspect during attempted armed robbery in Myrtle Beach
Man allegedly sold stolen Porsche vehicles in Florence County, SLED says
Warrants: S.C. man sold stolen Porsches in Florence County
Chase Kenneth Perry, Kinsley Taylor Austin
HCPD: 2 arrested, drugs, firearms seized amid drug trafficking investigation
Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is standing trial for the 2021 shooting deaths...
BLOG: Day 20: New data tracks Murdaugh’s vehicle on night of killings

Latest News

4 hurt in shooting outside Loris, police say
Man allegedly sold stolen Porsche vehicles in Florence County, SLED says
Warrants: S.C. man sold stolen Porsches in Florence County
Sunny and much cooler
FIRST ALERT: Much cooler this weekend
Van Milton Deberry
Police: Laurinburg man accused of shooting, killing brother
The total project is expected to cost $550 with NCDOT paying $360 million and RIDE III...
Plans to extend Highway 31 to North Carolina expected to move forward