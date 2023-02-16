Submit a Tip
Crash with log truck causing delays, closing lanes in Georgetown County

log truck crash
log truck crash(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving a log truck is causing delays and closing lanes in Georgetown County Thursday morning.

Crews from Georgetown County Fire & EMS and Georgetown City Fire Department are on the scene of the crash in the 300 block of N. Fraser St.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

