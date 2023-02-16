Bond revoked for N.C. man charged in deadly Horry County shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Bond was revoked Thursday for a North Carolina man charged with murder in Horry County.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said the state’s motion to Marquis Brown’s bond revoked was granted by a judge.

Brown, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, is one of two men charged in the 2018 shooting death of Mark Verhasselt.

The other man charged, Matthew Rivera, pleaded guilty in connection to the incident in January 2022 and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said Brown was arrested in June 2019 before being granted a $150,000 bond with electronic monitoring in September 2020. He was also ordered to “not engage in criminal activity” as a condition of his bond.

Brown, however, was arrested in Fayetteville in September of the following year and charged with possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana. After posting bond on those charges, he was arrested again two months later in Cumberland County and faced more drug trafficking charges.

Online records show Brown has been booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since Oct. 26, 2022, and remains there as of Thursday afternoon.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.