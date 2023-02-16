Submit a Tip
Alabama Theatre is debuting their new show “ICONIC”

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - ICONIC is a cutting-edge, brand-new production show on stage and in the air.

Along with visual elements and a state-of-the-art video wall, unlike anything you may have seen along the Grand Strand.

Featuring memorable music, comedy, and widely recognized Country music chartbusters, Classic Rock anthems, and Broadway and Pop power ballads.

ICONIC even celebrates being at the beach.

In addition to a stunning array of new costumes, there is a newly designed set where the audience can connect with our featured musicians and entertainers.

The show debuts on February 23rd and you can learn more and buy tickets here!

