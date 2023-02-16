The Adaptive Surf Project is having a unique fundraiser
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Adaptive Surf Project is a non-profit organization, dedicated to inspiring and nurturing inclusive communities that improve lives through adaptive surfing.
This Saturday at the Boathouse is the Tattoo Contest for Adaptive Surf Project.
$20 to enter and $5 to watch.
All the funds go to a great cause!
The link to sign up is here!
