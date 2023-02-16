Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

The Adaptive Surf Project is having a unique fundraiser

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Adaptive Surf Project is a non-profit organization, dedicated to inspiring and nurturing inclusive communities that improve lives through adaptive surfing.

This Saturday at the Boathouse is the Tattoo Contest for Adaptive Surf Project.

$20 to enter and $5 to watch.

All the funds go to a great cause!

The link to sign up is here!

