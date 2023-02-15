Submit a Tip
Your pet could be the next Cadbury Bunny – and win $5,000

Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its...
Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its beloved Easter commercial.(The Hershey Company/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Your rescue pet could be the next Cadbury Bunny!

Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its beloved Easter commercial.

This year, the brand said it wants to spotlight a rescue pet, continuing Cadbury’s longstanding partnership with the ASPCA.

The contest entry period runs Feb. 15-23. The top 10 finalists will be announced on March 6, and fans will have until March 14 to cast their votes.

The commercial featuring the winning pet will air in March, and the winner will take home a cash prize of $5,000. Another $5,000 will be donated to the animal shelter of the winner’s choice.

Participants must be residents of the United States and must be at least 18 years old. If selected as a top 10 finalist, you’ll be required to upload a video submission to Cadbury.

To enter, visit cadburytryouts.com to upload a photo of your pet wearing the iconic Cadbury Bunny ears and complete the contest entry form.

