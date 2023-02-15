Submit a Tip
SC attorney general criticizes Biden over call to ban assault weapons

Wilson and the 15 other attorneys generals sent a letter to Biden on Wednesday, calling his comments “irresponsible, radical and unconstitutional.”(WIS News 10)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 15 other state attorneys general in responding to President Joe Biden’s call for congress to ban assault-style weapons.

During Biden’s State of the Union address last week, he called on lawmakers to complete the work of his administration, including banning assault-style weapons.

Wilson and the 15 other attorneys generals sent a letter to Biden on Wednesday, calling his comments “irresponsible, radical and unconstitutional.”

“The Constitution is a far higher authority than the president,” Wilson said. “But I don’t think President Biden knows that.”

Wilson claims under Biden’s proposed policy, the administration will deprive 100 million Americans of their ability to defend themselves, their families, homes and businesses.

A portion of the letter reads:

According to your own CDC, Americans use guns to protect themselves and their families up to 3 million times per year, if not more—far more often than guns are used in crimes, and far, far more often than guns injure people. The right to keep and bear arms in self-defense guards and protects the right to life, the first and most fundamental God-given right recognized in the Declaration of Independence. And, needless to say, your repeated attempts to deprive law-abiding Americans of guns that are in common and widespread use for self-defense are patently unconstitutional. We stand ready to oppose any attempt by your Administration to trample on this fundamental constitutional right.

Wilson was joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The letter was led by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

Click here to read the full letter.

