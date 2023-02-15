Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Restaurant owner forced servers to return wages, keep only tips and $10 per week

The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.
The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.(Pexels)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSEON, Ohio (Gray News) – A restaurant owner in Ohio is accused of forcing servers to pay their wages back to him in cash, allowing workers to keep just the tips they earned plus $10 a week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The DOL said in a news release servers and cooks at Los Mariachis worked an average of 60 hours a week.

Owner Ruben Lopez paid the cooks a straight salary for all 60 hours they worked weekly, denying them overtime wages due for hours over 40 per week, the DOL investigation found.

Authorities also determined the employer failed to keep accurate time and payroll records.

The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.

“No server should be forced to work for just tips and $10 per week, and no cook should be paid straight time for 20 hours of overtime,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Matthew Utley said.

“Payment of at least the minimum wage and overtime has been the law of the land for 85 years, and every person working in the U.S. has the right to be paid their full-earned wages.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early-morning crash closes Highway 501, injuries reported
SCHP: Driver arrested for DUI following crash involving Horry County Sheriff’s Office van
Kiesha Shante Bonner
Suspect in custody after 34-year-old fatally stabbed in Florence County
The winner missed winning the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket bought at the GT...
Dillon County man wins $2M with quick pick: ‘We’re not changing one thing’
Tyler Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 when rescue crews say the jon boat he was in started...
Day 20: Scanning sonar, K9s aid in search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, SCDNR says
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Pawleys Island man shot in the mouth during altercation, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigating

Latest News

.
The cover-up: Grand Strand tattoo artist warns sometimes ink lasts longer than love
Deputy National Police Chief Surachet Hakpal, left, talks to reporters with Tubtim "Sue"...
Thai suspect in Michigan hit-and-run agrees to return to US
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
FDA considers making opioid antidote available without prescription
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
Buffalo supermarket shooter gets life sentence
Nikki Haley kicks off 2024 GOP presidential campaign
Nikki Haley kicks off 2024 GOP presidential campaign from South Carolina